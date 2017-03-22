Sanctuary on the Prairie
Mar 22, 2017
In the fall of 1886, the Rev. Bernard Heus travelled from Ipswich to lead the town of Bowdle’s first Catholic Mass in a hall over Cox’s store on Main Street. Today, Catholics in the Edmunds County city of 500 have more elegant accommodations. St. Augustine Catholic Church on Third Avenue was completed in 1919. Its ornate architecture includes stained glass windows that illustrate events recorded in the Bible. The windows were gifts from early pioneer families who worshipped there. Photos by Dan Ray.
Photo Galleries
Gone to Market
Our September/October issue includes a story on unique items discovered at our farmers markets. We traveled ...
Hot Cars
Thousands of classic car lovers packed Deadwood’s main street last weekend for the 19th annual ...
Music at the Meridian
Yanktonians now gather on Thursday nights in summer at the base of the circa 1924 Meridian Bridge for ...
A Lasting Legacy
Our July/August issue includes a story on Joseph Ward. We collected several photos for the feature. Here ...
Staff Favorites from July/August 2017
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?
Comments
My maiden name was Buechler, My great grandfather and grandfather homesteaded 7 miles northwest of Bowdle. There were many other
Buechler families there, all of them Lutheran, having come from the German-Russian colony of Glueckstal in 1890. They established a church there known as the Buechler church or Neu-Gluckstal church. The church is gone now but the cemetery is still there. The home where I grew up was my grandfather's homestead. I am happy to see all the pictures of the St. Augustine church in Bowdle.