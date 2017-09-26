Spearfish Canyon Color
Sep 26, 2017
The highway through Spearfish Canyon is a favorite fall drive for many South Dakotans and out of state visitors. Jerry Boyer, who has tracked the progression of fall colors in Spearfish Canyon for more than 20 years, predicts Wednesday will be the peak day to view the full rhapsody of fall colors — especially the reds of the sumac, nanny berry, wild grape and ivy. But beware the alluring red leaves near the ground; they are poison ivy.
John Mitchell visited the canyon this past weekend. Here are some of his photos.
You Might Also Like:
Photo Galleries
The Lutefisk Tradition
Our November/December issue features Summit's annual lutefisk feed, set for Saturday, Nov. 4. Here are ...
Artists of Mobridge
Our September/October issue includes an article on the artists and art collections of Mobridge. Bernie ...
Main Street Milbank
Our September/October issue includes a story on Milbank’s downtown. Here are a few photos that ...
Fall Roundup
Around 20,000 spectators were on hand to watch the 52nd annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup last ...
Spearfish Canyon Color
The highway through Spearfish Canyon is a favorite fall drive for many South Dakotans and out of state ...