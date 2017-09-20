Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Staff Favorites from September/October 2017
Sep 20, 2017
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?
-
Publisher Heidi Marsh and marketing coordinator Jenessa Kniffen both liked this photo by Wes Eisenhauer. "We see a lot of wildlife photography here at the magazine, but Eisenhauer’s photo of the buffalo’s reflection in a cattle tank at Custer State Park goes far beyond the traditional ... it’s a work of art,” Marsh says.
-
"John Mitchell’s picture of Friendship Tower on Mount Roosevelt perfectly captures autumn in the Black Hills, with a touch of an Italian castle to boot,” says Bernie Hunhoff, editor-at-large. Managing editor John Andrews liked it, too. “The colors pop and it’s framed well, too."
-
"I love the image of the Lakota Women Warriors both for its design and what it represents. You go girls!” says Roger Holtzmann, contributing editor. Photo by John Heminger.
-
Special projects coordinator Rebecca Johnson chose this photo by Christian Begeman taken near Clark.
-
Katelyn Hamil, subscriptions, says, "I like the photo of the clothing on page 20 because who doesn't like shopping — especially when you're supporting local businesses?” Photo by Bernie Hunhoff.
-
Liza Sandoval, subscriptions, chose this photo of blackbirds on a Hamlin County country road. Photo by Greg Latza.
-
Publisher Katie Hunhoff chose this photo that she took of her dad. "It was on a beautiful night last November. It was unseasonably warm so we had a picnic at the river and he went kayaking,” Hunhoff says. Kayla Barger of our subscriptions department liked it, too.
