Living on Manhattan Island
Nov 30, 2017
Island living isn't an option very often in South Dakota, but an article in our Nov/Dec 2017 issue tells of an opportunity to buy lots on historic Manhattan Island on Big Stone Lake.
Manhattan Island is one of seven islands found in Big Stone Lake in the far northeastern corner of South Dakota.
Manhattan Island was inhabited a century ago. In the latter half of the 20th century, it was the location of a summer camp operated by the Sioux Falls YMCA.
Cabins from the old YMCA are now privately owned.
A swimming pool, tennis courts, chapel and other amenities from the camp are also well-maintained.
Randy and Becky Stattelman and some friends bought the island after the camp closed.
Several dozen people now live there in the summer months and one fellow stays year-around. The population will grow if the Stattelmans are successful in selling lots. Read about the unusual place in our Nov/Dec issue.
