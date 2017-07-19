Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Staff Favorites from July/August 2017
Jul 19, 2017
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?
-
"I like all three photos on page 92, but especially Dick Kettlewell's shot of the hungry pronghorns,” says Paul Higbee, contributing editor. "The mother's watchful expression is outstanding."
-
Heidi Marsh, co-publisher, chose this photo of the Duncan crew preparing donuts at the Flandreau bakery. "Running a bakery is hard work,” Marsh says. “Looks like the Duncans wouldn’t even take a break for a posed photo. I like that!” Photo by Staci Perry.
-
Managing editor John Andrews and intern Kayla Barger both chose this painting by Sioux Falls artist Jamie Jacobsen. "I like it because the description — 'South Dakota weather can be beautiful, yet destructive' — is absolutely perfect! The weather and sky can change in seconds but the colors can be so beautiful or so terrifying,” Barger says.
-
"The rainbow over Platte by Sharon Huizenga is a favorite of mine because it represents a classic small town skyline,” says Bernie Hunhoff, editor-at-large. "Rain and rainbows are hard to come by this year."
-
Andrea Maibaum, production manager, chose this photo of Community Caves in Spearfish Canyon because she’d like to visit them. Photo by John Mitchell.
-
"I'm drawn to the photo of Joseph Ward's home on page 33. I have always loved the character of historic homes,” says Jenessa Kniffen, marketing. Photo by Bernie Hunhoff.
-
Laura Andrews, circulation and marketing manager, chose Michael Hilmes' photo of Eric Krebs at Mirror Lake. "I knew nothing about the fish hatchery world before reading Paul Higbee's story, so I never would have guessed that winging fish out into the lake was proper restocking technique. Kinda looks like fun. Maybe I picked the wrong career?"
-
"My favorite photo is the train photo on pg 20-21,” says intern Katelyn Hamil. "It reminds me of my hometown.” Photo by Bernie Hunhoff.
-
"I love the image of workers harvesting trout at McNenny,” says Roger Holtzmann, contributing editor. "It tells a story, plus there is a wonderful structure to the design — divided into thirds, just like the books say it should be.” Photo by Michael Hilmes.
-
Rebecca Johnson, special projects coordinator, chose Cyndi Beers’ shot of a mayfly hatch on Lewis & Clark Lake in Yankton. “My husband and I got caught in a mayfly hatch once while jogging on the bike trail,” Johnson says. “They were so thick we had to cover our faces with our shirts so we didn’t accidentally eat any. It was pretty spooky — it reminded me of the scene in the first Harry Potter movie with the flying keys."
