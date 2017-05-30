In Memory
May 30, 2017
To commemorate Memorial Day, volunteers placed flags at every one of the 20,000 gravestones in the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. The cemetery is a United States National Cemetery open to all members of the armed forces and their spouses. Those who served were also honored with programs sponsored by the South Dakota American Legion and Oglala Sioux Tribe. Photos by John Mitchell.
You Might Also Like:
Photo Galleries
Gone to Market
Our September/October issue includes a story on unique items discovered at our farmers markets. We traveled ...
Hot Cars
Thousands of classic car lovers packed Deadwood’s main street last weekend for the 19th annual ...
Music at the Meridian
Yanktonians now gather on Thursday nights in summer at the base of the circa 1924 Meridian Bridge for ...
A Lasting Legacy
Our July/August issue includes a story on Joseph Ward. We collected several photos for the feature. Here ...
Staff Favorites from July/August 2017
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?