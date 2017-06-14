Happy 200th Birthday
Jun 14, 2017
Fort Pierre, South Dakota’s oldest organized town, became a community when Joseph La Framboise opened a trading post at the junction of the Bad and Missouri rivers. Fort LaFramboise fizzled out, but in 1832 it was rebuilt as Fort Pierre Chouteau, named for a key owner of the American Fur Company. Chouteau’s post prospered for decades, and the name Fort Pierre stuck. Our May/June issue includes a story on the town and its 200th anniversary. Bicentennial celebrations are planned throughout the summer. Bernie Hunhoff visited Fort Pierre and took several photos. Here are a few extras that didn't fit into the issue.
