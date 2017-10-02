Fall Roundup
Oct 2, 2017
Around 20,000 spectators were on hand to watch the 52nd annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup last Friday. Park employees and volunteers gathered about 1,200 bison into corrals to be branded, vaccinated and checked for pregnancy. Around 400 bison will be auctioned off on November 18 to keep herd numbers manageable. Photos by John Mitchell.
You Might Also Like:
Photo Galleries
The Lutefisk Tradition
Our November/December issue features Summit's annual lutefisk feed, set for Saturday, Nov. 4. Here are ...
Artists of Mobridge
Our September/October issue includes an article on the artists and art collections of Mobridge. Bernie ...
Main Street Milbank
Our September/October issue includes a story on Milbank’s downtown. Here are a few photos that ...
Fall Roundup
Around 20,000 spectators were on hand to watch the 52nd annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup last ...
Spearfish Canyon Color
The highway through Spearfish Canyon is a favorite fall drive for many South Dakotans and out of state ...
Comments