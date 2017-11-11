Veteran’s Weekend Celebration - Deadwood
Nov 11, 2017
Ceremony, fundraiser and free meal. All are welcome.
|Location:
|Deadwood Mountain Grand a Holiday Inn Resort
|Map:
|1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|(800) 999-1876
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodmountaingrand.com/
All Dates:
Nov 11, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.