Share |

Veteran's Day Event - Spearfish

Nov 11, 2017 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

We are having a Veterans Day Event which will include-

A concert put on by The Potter Family, snacks & refreshments & a whole lot of fun!

Suggested Donation: $15

All Proceeds shared with The Speafish Veteran's Monument


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr., Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   http://westernheritagecenter.com

All Dates:
Nov 11, 2017 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

We are having a Veterans Day Event which will include- A concert put on by The Potter Family, snacks & refreshments & a whole lot of fun!Suggested Donation: $15All Proceeds shared with The Speafish Veteran's Monument
High Plains Western Heritage Center
High Plains Western Heritage Center 57783 825 Heritage Dr., Spearfish, South Dakota 57783

Search All Events By Day

November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS