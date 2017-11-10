Share |

The Goods - Rapid City

Nov 10, 2017

Annual fundraising event, including an anonymous art lottery sale benefiting the Rapid City Arts Council’s programs.


Location:   Dahl Arts Center
Map:   713 7th St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4101
Website:   http://www.thedahl.org/rapid-city-arts-council.html

All Dates:
Nov 10, 2017

Annual fundraising event, including an anonymous art lottery sale benefiting the Rapid City Arts Council’s programs.
Dahl Arts Center
Dahl Arts Center 57701 713 7th St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS