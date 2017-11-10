Sioux Falls Startup Weekend 2017 - Sioux Falls
Nov 10, 2017 - Nov 12, 2017
Startup Weekend Sioux Falls, held November 10-12, will equip you with the resources, connections, and knowledge to go from idea to execution. And as you learn how to create a real company, you’ll meet the very best mentors, investors, cofounders, and sponsors who are ready to help you get started.
Fee: $0 - $50
|Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship
|2329 N Career Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|605-275-8000
|http://www.eventbrite.com/e/sioux-falls-startup-weekend-2017-tickets-37553987989
Nov 10, 2017 - Nov 12, 2017 Event will begin at 6:00pm on Nov 10 and will finish at or around 8:30pm on Nov 12
