Ringneck Festival and Bird Dog Challenge - Huron
Nov 9, 2017 - Nov 11, 2017
Teams compete for the most birds using the fewest shells.
|Huron, SD 57350
|605-352-0000
|http://www.huronsd.com/visiting-huron/special-events/ringneck-festival-bird-dog-challenge
