Fort Sisseton Historical Festival - Lake City
Jun 1, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018
Frontier days come alive with military re-enactments, arts and crafts, melodrama stage show, music, buckskin traders and horse drawn implements.
|Location:
|Fort Sisseton State Park
|Map:
|11907 434th Ave., Lake City, SD 57247
|Phone:
|605-448-5474
|Email:
|FortSisseton@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/fort-sisseton/festival-events/historical-festival.aspx
All Dates:
