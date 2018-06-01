Fish Days - Lake Andes
Jun 1, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018
Queen and Lil Miss Fishy contest, carnival, lawn mower races, dart tournament, karaoke, parade, kids’ activities, fish dinner, bean bag tourney, car and motorcycle show, street dance, softball tourney, motorcycle blessing, bull-o-rama and dueling pianos.
|Location:
|Various locations
|Map:
|Main St., Lake Andes, SD 57356
|Phone:
|605-487-7694
All Dates:
