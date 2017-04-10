Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Oh, The Possibilities!
Apr 10, 2017
Architects, artists, city planners and designers from across South Dakota converged in Yankton April 6-8 for Design:SD, an annual exercise to help the chosen community imagine its possibilities. Photos by Bernie Hunhoff.
The visitors met with community groups to learn about Yankton before exploring the downtown Meridian District on foot, investigating the architecture, traffic patterns, retail shops, the walking bridge over the Missouri and other amenities.
Yankton officials conveniently “looked the other way” as the designers painted piano keys on the street and did other fun examples for the community that might have violated a zoning ordinance or two.
Jay Gilbertson (left) and Mike Hilson performed on the street Saturday morning as the community gathered to see the architects’ drawings.
Tabitha Likness and other Onward Yankton board members worked with Dakota Resources and the state’s architectural association to organize the event.
Words like explore, expand and dream were heard throughout the three-day “charrette,” which is the architects’ term for the design weekend.
Paula Jensen of Dakota Resources noted that there are numerous ways to fund a project worth doing.
Onward Yankton is a new group that devotes itself to making Yankton the entrepreneurial capital of the region. The architects incorporated that effort into their ideas.
The architects noted that Yankton’s alleys are wide and well-kept, and could be an asset if properly featured.
The visitors worked tirelessly to reach out to the community for their ideas and interests.
John Beranek, who was assigned by Dakota Resources as the project director for Yankton, noted that there was amazing talent here in the River City. He especially lauded young Tyler Hoebelheinrich, a graphic artist who was added to the design team.
Yankton High School students embraced the idea of redesigning their hometown and decided to start a new group called Future Yankton to play a part in the effort. They said over 250 students signed a petition of support.
Faculty and students from SDSU’s Department of Architecture contributed much time and talent to the Yankton charrette, including Noah Uhing and Mike Buhl who worked on an exhibit of facade options for the dozens of historic buildings in the city.
A graphic artist from Lyons, Neb., lauded the effort to make Yankton a friendly community for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Rapid City architect Eirik Heikes suggested the creation of several gateway arches to Yankton’s downtown that would complement the old, steel Meridian Bridge.
The designers noted that downtown Yankton lacks a community square where people could gather. One proposal involved a full square block between Mulberry and Pearl, surrounded by housing and shops. It was perhaps the boldest of 19 idea boards.
The design team and Yankton’s local “Y” team gathered for a group picture at the end of the beginning: the next step is to implement the ideas that the community embraces.
