Share |

Comments

10:00 am - Fri, February 9 2018
Lisa said:
Awesome shots, John!
02:45 pm - Fri, February 9 2018
Darlene Kutzler said:
I was worried about that barn when I read about the fire at Bear Butte. I have photographed it before and was hoping it didn't burn. That is a great photo! Very dramatic.
03:31 am - Mon, February 12 2018
Helle Coretto said:
I was worried about what was happening to Bear Butte. I have been hiking there severel times and are aware of the wildlife there, and that Bear Butte is a sacred place for Native American indians. How bad was the fire for the mountain?

Share your thoughts, post a comment to this story:

Your Name:
Your Email Address:  
Your Website:
Comment:  
2000 characters remaining
Captcha

Photo Galleries

Photo of the Week

Horses on a hillside northeast of Sturgis. Photo by Bonny Fleming.

Bear Butte Burning

A weekend fire scorched 150 acres of Bear Butte. Photo by John Mitchell.

Jan/Feb 2018 Favorites

Our staff chose favorite photos from the January/February 2018 issue. What are yours? Photo by John Mitchell.

A Capitol Christmas

Festive trees make the Christmas season a little brighter inside our halls of government.

Living on Manhattan Island

Our November/December issue features a story about life on Manhattan Island. Here are a few more photos ...

 1 2 3 ... 70

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS