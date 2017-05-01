Badlands Spring
May 1, 2017
Millions of years of erosion have carved the beauty that is Badlands National Park. Besides the breathtaking striated buttes and canyons, its 244,000 acres are home to one of the world’s largest fossil beds. It’s also a terrific place to spot wildflowers and wildlife, like bighorn sheep, bison, prairie dogs, eagles and rattlesnakes. You might even spot an endangered black-footed ferret. John Mitchell visited this spring and shared these photos.
